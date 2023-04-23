Ant Anstead is celebrating a big anniversary with girlfriend Renée Zellweger.

On Sunday, April 23, the TV personality took to social media to share a tribute to Zellweger in celebration of their two years of dating.

“Two years of magic 💫💫x,” Anstead wrote in the caption, accompanying a brief photo collage of some of his more romantic moments with the two-time Oscar winner.

Anstead first met Zellweger when she appeared on his Discovery+ series “Celebrity IOU: Joyride”, and the two began dating soon after.

“Sometimes two people just meet and click, and the timing is right,” a source told People back in 2021. “Renée is creative… and often goes for guys who think out of the box. She’s smart, thoughtful and always looking to expand horizons and nurture those around her.”

According to the source, Anstead and Zellweger are also on the same page when it comes to keeping their romance relatively private.

“Both of them are private and dislike public scrutiny, so they have that in common,” the source added. “He’s a creative guy with lots of interests, and she likes to write and produce, so they have things to talk about when together.”