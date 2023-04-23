Click to share this via email

It looks like things could be getting “Hot in Herre” for Nelly and Ashanti.

The former flames reignited relationship rumours over the weekend after hitting Las Vegas for the high-profile boxing match between Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia.

Nelly & Ashanti at Gervonta Davis & Ryan Garcia fight pic.twitter.com/OXxaEDUIMO — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) April 23, 2023

The duo sat ringside for fight, and footage from the event showed them holding hands as they exited the venue.

Awwwww we love to see it! Nelly and Ashanti are breaking the internet Chile after being spotted together last night at the

Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia fight in Las Vegas! Cousins, are y’all here for it? ( 🎥: @Jungletography | @theneighborhoodtalk ) pic.twitter.com/iIsDtizPGv — NOIR ONLINE (@noironlineorg_) April 23, 2023

Ashanti and Nelly first began dating in 2003 and continued for a decade, before eventually calling it quits in 2013.