Meghan Trainor is addressing her recent comments about teachers and apologizing for not being more careful with her words.

In a video shared to TikTok on Sunday, the “Made You Look” singer began, “Teachers of TikTok and teachers of the world, I recently said ‘F teachers’ on the podcast and it’s not how I feel. I was fired up because we were talking about how sending your kid to school here in America is so horrific.”

thank you for making your video and for bringing attention to this. I am sorry for being careless with my words. I LOVE teachers and I am here for you ❤️ Let's work to make schools a better place together

The conversation in question happened after Trisha Paytas joined Trainor and her husband Daryl Sabara on a recent episode of their “Workin’ On It” podcast.

While discussing the issue of mass shootings in schools across America, Trainor also confessed to worrying about about teachers and potential bullies.

“F**k teachers, dude,” she declared.

Trainor has since claimed that both she and her husband were bullied by teachers in the past.

“I did not mean [to say that about] all teachers,” the Grammy winner continued in her video. “I love teachers, I fight for teachers. I think they have the hardest job and they are the most underpaid. They are the most unappreciated when they literally raise all of us. I don’t want to make excuses, I just want to [say] I am so sorry.”

She added, “I am so sorry to any teachers I made feel bad and I will remind myself that my words definitely could have a consequence and I will be more careful.”

Trainor and Sabara are parents to son Riley, 2, and are currently expecting their second child together.