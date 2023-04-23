Lizzo is speaking out on her decision to perform in Tennessee over the weekend, despite the state’s new anti-drag legislation.

During her concert in Knoxville on Friday, April 21, the Grammy winner took a moment to explain why she didn’t cancel the shows.

“In light of recent and tragic events and current events, I was told by people on the internet, ‘Cancel your shows in Tennessee,’ ‘Don’t go to Tennessee,’” she told the audience. “We don’t have to go there…Their reasons were valid.”

“Why would I not come to the people who need to hear this message the most, the people who need to feel this release the most?”, Lizzo continued. “Why would I not create a safe space in Tennessee where we can celebrate drag entertainers and celebrate our differences? And celebrate fat Black women?”

The “Truth Hurts” singer added, “What people are doing in Tennessee is giving hope. So thank you so much for standing up for your rights, protecting each other, and holding the people accountable who should be protecting us.”

The new law forbids “adult cabaret entertainment” in locations where it could be viewed by a minor.

Lizzo also shared a photo of the drag performers who participated in her performances.