Former “Dancing with the Stars” judge Len Goodman has passed away at age 78.

The star died on Saturday at a hospice in Tunbridge Wells, Kent, U.K. surrounded by his family following a battle with bone cancer, it’s been confirmed.

Goodman’s manager, Jackie Gill, said in a statement: “It is with great sadness to announce that Len Goodman has passed away peacefully, aged 78.

“A much loved husband, father and grandfather who will be sorely missed by family, friends and all who knew him,” Gill added, according to the BBC.

As well as starring as a head judge on “DWTS” from 2005 to 2022, Goodman also featured as a head judge on the British dancing show “Strictly Come Dancing” from 2004-2016.

Tributes for Goodman have been pouring in online since the sad news was announced.

Piers Morgan wrote:

More very sad news from the world of entertainment…

RIP Len Goodman, 78 – welder, dancer, judge, and devoted cricket & West Ham fan. Always had a laugh with Len, and swapped a few strong opinions. A quintessential Londoner and a top bloke. pic.twitter.com/RXBhLQfSPh — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) April 24, 2023

“Strictly” and “DWTS” judge Bruno Tonioli added:

Hart broken my dear friend and partner for 19 years the one and only ballroom LEGEND #LenGoodman passed away I will treasure the memories of our adventures @bbcstrictly @officialdwts there will never be anyone like you you will always be my perfect 10 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/M5qnHedx5S — Bruno Tonioli (@BrunoTonioli) April 24, 2023

“Strictly” host Claudia Winkleman shared:

I’m so sad about Len. He was one of a kind, a brilliant and kind man. Full of twinkle, warmth and wit. Sending all love to his family and friends. X — Claudia Winkleman (@ClaudiaWinkle) April 24, 2023

“Strictly” judge Craig Revel Horwood wrote: