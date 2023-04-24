Former “Dancing with the Stars” judge Len Goodman has passed away at age 78.

The star died on Saturday at a hospice in Tunbridge Wells, Kent, U.K. surrounded by his family following a battle with bone cancer, it’s been confirmed.

Goodman’s manager, Jackie Gill, said in a statement: “It is with great sadness to announce that Len Goodman has passed away peacefully, aged 78.

“A much loved husband, father and grandfather who will be sorely missed by family, friends and all who knew him,” Gill added, according to the BBC.

As well as starring as a head judge on “DWTS” from 2005 to 2022, Goodman also featured as a head judge on the British dancing show “Strictly Come Dancing” from 2004-2016.

Tributes for Goodman have been pouring in online since the sad news was announced.

Piers Morgan wrote:

“Strictly” and “DWTS” judge Bruno Tonioli added:

“Strictly” host Claudia Winkleman shared:

“Strictly” judge Craig Revel Horwood wrote:

