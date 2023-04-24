Patti LuPone has some words for Kim Kardashian.

The iconic stage actress and star of “Beau Is Afraid” was on “Watch What Happens Live”, and host Andy Cohen had her play a game of “Do! They! Give a Damn!?”

Among the first questions, the host asked, “Do you give a damn that Kim Kardashian is acting in season 12 of ‘American Horror Story’?”

“Yes I do,” LuPone responded in a theatrically angry tone.

“You don’t like it, do you?” Cohen asked, to which she replied steadfastly, “No I don’t.”

“Why? She’s taking a role away from–” he continued, before LuPone interjected, “From actors!”

The Tony-winning actress continued, “Excuse me, Kim, what are you doing with your life? Don’t get on the stage, Mrs. Worthington,” referencing Noël Coward’s classic song about a mother whose daughter wants to be an actress.

Asked how he feels about the situation, fellow guest John Leguizamo answered, “Whatever she said, I double the emotion!”

The news was announced earlier this month that Kardashian would be joining “AHS” regular Emma Roberts in the new series of the horror anthology series.

Kardashian shared the news with a post teasing the new season on Instagram.

Few details have been revealed about the plot of the season, or the reality star’s role in the show, but creator Ryan Murphy told The Hollywood Reporter, “Kim is among the biggest and brightest television stars in the world and we are thrilled to welcome her to the ‘AHS’ family.”

The season is said to be based Danielle Valentine’s upcoming novel Delicate Condition, a triller about a woman who believes a sinister figure is trying to stop her pregnancy.