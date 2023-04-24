Carol Burnett is out here proving age really is just a number.

On April 26, the iconic actress is celebrating her 90th birthday, and she’s marking the occasion with a big TV special titled “Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love”.

In an interview with Page Six, Burnett talked about entering her 90s, and about the special, which was filmed last month.

“I feel like I’m 11!” she said of aging.

As for the filming the special, Burnett said, “I was absolutely gobsmacked by the evening. It was incredible. It’s not a birthday party. It’s not a roast. It’s a variety show.”

The actress is perhaps best known for “The Carol Burnett Show”, her highly-successful variety show, which aired from 1967 to 1978.

Looking back on the show, Burnett remarked. “I don’t think a network would go for what we did. We had a 28-piece live orchestra, we had 12 dancers, we had two guest stars a week and Bob Mackie designed — get this — 60 to 75 costumes a week, everything everybody wore in all the sketches and all the musical numbers, on and on and on.”

She continued, “And no network today would spend that kind of money. The money that it would cost today would be astronomical. So they’re not gonna go for it. And they, you know, they feel that variety is dead, which I don’t believe it is.”

Burnett hasn’t slowed down her TV domination, though, appearing in last year’s final season of “Better Call Saul” and in the upcoming Apple TV+ miniseries “Mrs. American Pie”.

“I’m just so fortunate, at this age, to be able to be getting in the sandbox and playing with people,” she said.