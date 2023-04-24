Pete Davidson isn’t putting up with pushy fans.

On Sunday, the former “Saturday Night Live” star was at the New York Knicks playoff game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Madison Square Garden and stopped to take photos with fans.

But things seemingly got a bit heated when one fan put his arm around Davidson while he was talking a selfie with another fan.

here’s angry pete davidson 💯 pic.twitter.com/WgQsZO2a4H — Clique Productions (@ImClique_) April 23, 2023

A video posted to social media showed Davidson shoving the handsy fan.

He quickly went back to taking pictures with other fans, even showing a peace sing while posing with one woman.

Pete Davidson and Jon Stewart – Photo: Michael Simon/Shutterstock

Davidson sat courtside with friend and fellow comedian Jon Stewart during the game, posing for pictures together.