Kourtney Kardashian gives as good as she gets on social media.

The reality TV star recently shared some snaps from her 44th birthday celebrations, with one of the pics showing her four-poster bed covered in red rose petals.

Other petals were thrown across the room to mark her special day.

As per usual, Kardashian received some comments criticizing her, with one social media user asking: “What do you think they do with the flowers after they are looked at?”

The Poosh founder replied, “We donate them to the children’s hospital,” Buzzfeed reported.

Kardashian also posted another video showing some beautiful floral displays, as well as clips of her birthday cake.

Kardashian captioned the post, “Feeling so overwhelmed with gratitude for all of the birthday love and wishes. Turning 44 was a dream.”

The star regularly hits back at trolls online, with her recently reading a series of mean tweets about herself in a TikTok video.

“Can the Kardashians just retire,” said one tweeter, to which Kardashian responded, “That would be nice.”