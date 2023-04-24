Ben Affleck is looking back on some of his youthful mistakes.

This week, the “Air” star and director was on “The Drew Barrymore Show” and recalled how he and Matt Damon blew through all their money after selling “Good Will Hunting”.

Barrymore explained that she had understood that Affleck and Damon had a shared bank account when they were starting out, and had spent all their money before finally selling their screenplay, which they would end up winning an Oscar for.

“That is a little bit out of order, but it is accurate. What happened was, we did share a bank account, and I always thought it was perfectly normal,” Affleck corrected her.

“We would work a little bit. We would do extra work, or a line here and there, the occasional Burger King commercial, and then take that money and put it in the account,” he explained. “We were friends, and we wanted each other to succeed, and we love each other, so it seemed clear, ‘Let’s do this together.'”

The actor continued, “In retrospect it was really valuable, because I think starting out in a field like that can feel very lonely. But we shared that bank account into our 20s, even to when we lived and wrote ‘Good Will Hunting’ in a house in Eagle Rock, which is a neighbourhood in Los Angeles, which was at the time a very inexpensive neighbourhood, and very far from all the places you had to go to audition.”

Things changed, though, when they finally sold the script, though perhaps things had not changed quite as much as Affleck understood at the time.

“When we sold ‘Good Will Hunting’, I was like, ‘We are now rich for life. My needs are over, I will never have to work again. I’m rich forever,'” he said, explaining how he and Damon ended up spending all that money.

“We sold it for $600,000. We split that, $300,000 each, and then the agents got $30,000, and we paid about $160,000 in taxes. So we had $110,000. We each bought $55,000 Jeep Cherokees, and then had $55,000, which naturally we decided to rent a $5,000-a-month party house on Glencoe Way by the Hollywood Bowl and we were broke in six months,” he said, to laughter from Barrymore and the audience.

Of course, along with winning the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay, Affleck and Damon went on to become massive movie stars.