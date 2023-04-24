Drake has officially slated two new dates for his hometown Toronto on his latest tour, “It’s All A Blur”.

The Grammy-winning rapper originally released the line-up of dates for the 2023 tour in mid-March, but to many fans’ surprise, there were yet to be any dates confirmed for Toronto.

The Scotiabank Arena finally confirmed on Monday that due to high demand, the “Rich Flex” rapper would perform in Toronto on October 5 and October 7, with tickets on sale on April 28.

Drake. Scotiabank Arena. October 5 & 7. It’s All A Blur Tour. Get tickets Friday, April 28. pic.twitter.com/6lrjPEm9iE — Scotiabank Arena (@ScotiabankArena) April 24, 2023

Fans can also hit up Sprite.com for a ticket presale on Thursday, April 27, starting at 10 a.m. local time and running until 10 p.m. local time.

Vancouver and Montreal are the only other two Canadian cities the “Hotline Bling” artist will be hitting up on his tour, which will also feature rapper 21 Savage.

Along with Toronto, he added dates in a few other North American cities, including Brooklyn, Inglewood, Memphis, Denver and more.

“It’s All A Blur” marks the rap icon’s return to touring since his 2018 headlining show, “Aubrey & the Three Migos Tour”.

Drake will have much more material to perform with this time, as he’s released four albums since 2018, including his most recent Billboard chart-topper, Her Loss.