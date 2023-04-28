Click to share this via email

Jack Harlow, Taylor Swift, Bebe Rexha, and Niall Horan all release new music on this New Music Friday

It’s Friday, Friday, gotta get down on Friday — especially when it’s New Music Friday! We’re breaking down this week’s best new tracks to keep on your radar.

New Music Friday – April 28th, 2023

Jack Harlow – “They Don’t Love It”, plus Jackman (ALBUM)

Bebe Rehax – “Seasons ft. Dolly Parton”, plus Bebe (ALBUM)

The National and Taylor Swift – “The Alcott”

Niall Horan – “Meltdown”

Kesha – “Eat The Acid”

Shania Twain – “Bone Dry”

Avril Lavigne, Travis Barker, ILLENIUM – “Eyes Wide Shut”

Jason Derulo – “Glad You Came”

Miguel – “Give It To Me”

Other noteworthy artists with releases this week include Tim McGraw – “Standing Room Only”, Robyn Ottolini – “Match For My Memory”, Cooper Phillip and Durand Bernarr – “THE ANSWERS”, Valley – “Break For You”, Rico Nasty – “Turn It Up”, Alana Springsteen – “twenty something”, Laur Elle – “Buring Out”, Joseph – “Fireworks”, VeeAlwaysHere and Ted Park – “I don’t dance”, Freya Ridings – “I Feel Love” plus Blood Orange (ALBUM), Alok – “Mami Mami”, Big Freedia and Ciara – “100 Dollar Bill”, Peach PRC – “Kinda Famous”, Roderick Porter – “Gone in the wild”, XODIAC – “Throw A Dice”, NOTD and Lou Elliotte – “Honest”, Anitta and MC Ryan SP – “Vai Vendo“, JESSIA – “Without You”, Bea Miller – “this call is coming from inside the house”, Coi Leray – “Bops”, Labrinth – “The Feels”

Keep On Your Radar:

Jonas Brothers – The Album (ALBUM)

The Jonas Brothers’ new project, The Album is set for release on May 5, 2023.

Ed Sheeran – Subtract (ALBUM)

Ed Sheeran will release his sixth studio album, Subtract, on May 5, 2023.

Kesha – Gag Order (Album)

Kesha’s brand new album, GAG ORDER is set for release on May 19th, 2023.

Niall Horan – The Show (ALBUM)

Niall Horan’s new album, The Show is set for release on June 9, 2023.

Maisie Peters – the good witch (ALBUM)

Maisie Peter’s second album, the good witch is set for release on June 16, 2023.

Valley – Lost In Translation

Valley’s second studio album, Lost In Translation is set for release on June 23, 2023.

Rita Ora – You & I (Album)

Rita Ora’s third studio album, You & I is set for release on July 14th, 2023.