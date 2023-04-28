It’s Friday, Friday, gotta get down on Friday — especially when it’s New Music Friday! We’re breaking down this week’s best new tracks to keep on your radar.
New Music Friday – April 28th, 2023
Jack Harlow – “They Don’t Love It”, plus Jackman (ALBUM)
Bebe Rehax – “Seasons ft. Dolly Parton”, plus Bebe (ALBUM)
The National and Taylor Swift – “The Alcott”
Niall Horan – “Meltdown”
Kesha – “Eat The Acid”
Shania Twain – “Bone Dry”
Avril Lavigne, Travis Barker, ILLENIUM – “Eyes Wide Shut”
Jason Derulo – “Glad You Came”
Miguel – “Give It To Me”
Other noteworthy artists with releases this week include Tim McGraw – “Standing Room Only”, Robyn Ottolini – “Match For My Memory”, Cooper Phillip and Durand Bernarr – “THE ANSWERS”, Valley – “Break For You”, Rico Nasty – “Turn It Up”, Alana Springsteen – “twenty something”, Laur Elle – “Buring Out”, Joseph – “Fireworks”, VeeAlwaysHere and Ted Park – “I don’t dance”, Freya Ridings – “I Feel Love” plus Blood Orange (ALBUM), Alok – “Mami Mami”, Big Freedia and Ciara – “100 Dollar Bill”, Peach PRC – “Kinda Famous”, Roderick Porter – “Gone in the wild”, XODIAC – “Throw A Dice”, NOTD and Lou Elliotte – “Honest”, Anitta and MC Ryan SP – “Vai Vendo“, JESSIA – “Without You”, Bea Miller – “this call is coming from inside the house”, Coi Leray – “Bops”, Labrinth – “The Feels”
Keep On Your Radar:
Jonas Brothers – The Album (ALBUM)
The Jonas Brothers’ new project, The Album is set for release on May 5, 2023.
Ed Sheeran – Subtract (ALBUM)
Ed Sheeran will release his sixth studio album, Subtract, on May 5, 2023.
Kesha – Gag Order (Album)
Kesha’s brand new album, GAG ORDER is set for release on May 19th, 2023.
Niall Horan – The Show (ALBUM)
Niall Horan’s new album, The Show is set for release on June 9, 2023.
Maisie Peters – the good witch (ALBUM)
Maisie Peter’s second album, the good witch is set for release on June 16, 2023.
Valley – Lost In Translation
Valley’s second studio album, Lost In Translation is set for release on June 23, 2023.
Rita Ora – You & I (Album)
Rita Ora’s third studio album, You & I is set for release on July 14th, 2023.