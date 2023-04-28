It’s Friday, Friday, gotta get down on Friday — especially when it’s New Music Friday! We’re breaking down this week’s best new tracks to keep on your radar.

 

New Music Friday – April 28th, 2023

 

Jack Harlow – “They Don’t Love It”, plus Jackman (ALBUM)

 

Bebe Rehax – “Seasons ft. Dolly Parton”, plus Bebe (ALBUM)

 

The National and Taylor Swift – “The Alcott”

 

Niall Horan – “Meltdown”

 

Kesha – “Eat The Acid”

 

Shania Twain – “Bone Dry”

 

Avril Lavigne, Travis Barker, ILLENIUM – “Eyes Wide Shut”

 

Jason Derulo – “Glad You Came”

 

Miguel – “Give It To Me”

 

Other noteworthy artists with releases this week include Tim McGraw – “Standing Room Only”, Robyn Ottolini – “Match For My Memory”, Cooper Phillip and Durand Bernarr – “THE ANSWERS”, Valley – “Break For You”, Rico Nasty – “Turn It Up”, Alana Springsteen – “twenty something”, Laur Elle – “Buring Out”, Joseph – “Fireworks”, VeeAlwaysHere and Ted Park – “I don’t dance”, Freya Ridings – “I Feel Love” plus Blood Orange (ALBUM),  Alok – “Mami Mami”, Big Freedia and Ciara – “100 Dollar Bill”, Peach PRC – “Kinda Famous”, Roderick Porter – “Gone in the wild”, XODIAC – “Throw A Dice”, NOTD and Lou Elliotte – “Honest”, Anitta and MC Ryan SP – “Vai Vendo“, JESSIA – “Without You”, Bea Miller – “this call is coming from inside the house”, Coi Leray – “Bops”, Labrinth – “The Feels”

 

Keep On Your Radar:

 

Jonas Brothers – The Album (ALBUM)

The Jonas Brothers’ new project, The Album is set for release on May 5, 2023.

 

Ed Sheeran – Subtract (ALBUM)

Ed Sheeran will release his sixth studio album, Subtract, on May 5, 2023.

 

Kesha – Gag Order (Album)

Kesha’s brand new album, GAG ORDER is set for release on May 19th, 2023.

 

Niall Horan – The Show (ALBUM)

Niall Horan’s new album, The Show is set for release on June 9, 2023.

 

Maisie Peters – the good witch (ALBUM)

Maisie Peter’s second album, the good witch is set for release on June 16, 2023.

 

Valley – Lost In Translation

Valley’s second studio album, Lost In Translation is set for release on June 23, 2023.

 

Rita Ora – You & I  (Album)

Rita Ora’s third studio album, You & I is set for release on July 14th, 2023.

 