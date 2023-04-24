“Curb Your Enthusiasm” star Richard Lewis is opening up about his Parkinson’s disease diagnosis.

The actor, 75, shared a video on Twitter to tell fans what had been going on for the last few and a half years.

He told the camera, “Hey listen, I just wrapped a couple of weeks ago season 12 of ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ and it was just an amazing season and I’m so grateful to be a part of that show.

“But you know the last three and a half years, I’ve had sort of a rocky time and people said, ‘I haven’t heard from you, are you still touring?'”

“Here’s really what happened,” Lewis went on. “Three and half years ago I was in the middle of a tour and I finally ended it with a show. I said, ‘You know I’m at the top of my game, after 15 years almost I’m going to call it quits,’ and I felt great about that and then out of the blue the s**t hit the fan. I had four surgeries back to back to back to back, it was incredible, I couldn’t believe it, it was bad luck, but it’s life.”

He explained how he’d had back surgery, shoulder and shoulder replacement surgery and hip replacement surgery.

Lewis, who tied the knot with Joyce Lapinsky in 2005, said he was then diagnosed with Parkinson’s about two years ago after noticing he was walking “stiffly” and shuffling his feet.

He assured fans, “But luckily I got it late in life and they say you progress very slowly if at all and I’m on the right meds so I’m cool.”

Lewis continued, “I just wanted to let you know that’s where it’s been at.

“I’m finished with stand-up. I’m just focusing on writing and acting. I have Parkinson’s disease but I’m under a doctor’s care and everything is cool. I love my wife, I love my little puppy dog and I love all my friends and my fans. And now you know where it’s been at the last three and a half years. God bless you.”