Gwyneth Paltrow’s first red carpet appearance since winning her Utah ski court trial happened Sunday, and the actress did not disappoint in the glam department.

Paltrow, 50, flaunted her figure at The Daily Front Row Awards in a nude-coloured ensemble featuring a sheer, long-sleeved crop top and high-waisted, flowy pants.

Gwyneth Paltrow — Photo: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Daily Front Row

The glamorous ceremony, which celebrates A-listers in the fashion and entertainment world, honoured Paltrow with the esteemed Powerhouse Brand of the Year title.

The awards committee recognized the “Avengers” actress for her fashion brand G. Label by goop.

On The Daily Front Row’s website, they praised Paltrow’s brand for “delivering everything from GP-approved luxe leather tanks and fine-knit henleys to eveningwear, closet essentials, jewelry, and elegant collaborations.”

The Oscar-winning actress flashed her rock-hard abs for the cameras at the event, featuring appearances from Brie Larson, Miley Cyrus, Sara Foster and more while donning a pair of dainty, shiny pearl earrings.

Gwyneth Paltrow — Photos (L-R): Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Daily Front Row, Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Daily Front Row

The stunning appearance marks Paltrow’s first red carpet arrival since winning the now-infamous Utah ski court case.

The actress was sued for $300,000 for allegedly crashing into Terry Sanderson at the Deer Valley City Resort in Utah. However, the court case ended in Paltrow’s favour, and she only counter-sued Sanderson for a small price of $1.