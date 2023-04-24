Paul Rudd captured a sweet moment between Wrexham A.F.C. owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney as the club were promoted to the English Football League over the weekend.
Reynolds shared the clip on social media, showing the moment the referee blew the full-time whistle, before fans ran on to the pitch to congratulate players.
The pair both looked shocked, before Reynolds turned to hug and have a moment with his friend and co-owner.
“Rob and I kinda blacked out during this moment, but somehow we’ll never forget it,” Reynolds wrote alongside the video, confirming it had been shot by Rudd.
The team, which Reynolds and McElhenney purchased in 2020, won 3-1 against Boreham Wood on Saturday at Wrexham’s Racehourse Ground.
Rudd was snapped with fans getting into the soccer spirit as he visited local pubs to have some drinks.
Formed in 1864, Wrexham A.F.C is the oldest club in Wales and the third oldest professional soccer club in the world.
Prince William was among those offering his congratulations online, writing: “A club with such amazing history, looking forward to a very exciting future back in the Football League. Doing Wales proud.”
