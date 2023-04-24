Brad Pitt is reportedly set to go up against race car driver Lewis Hamilton in the British Grand Prix while filming his new movie.

The actor has apparently gotten permission to complete the first parade lap at the famous Silverstone Circuit in the U.K. while filming his upcoming Formula 1 flick, which is yet to be named.

An insider told The Sun: “Watching Brad Pitt leading the field in the British Grand Prix will be an incredible and surreal moment for TV viewers and fans at Silverstone this July.”

The U.K. tabloid stated the move put “billions of pounds of cars on the line,” but added that bosses wanted to ensure footage was “as realistic as possible.”

Hamilton is an executive producer on the film, which will see Pitt play an F1 driver who comes out of retirement to mentor an up and coming driver.

The film is expected to be released next year.

Pitt has been putting his all into the flick, with him being snapped checking out the F1 Grand Prix in Austin, Texas back in October.

Pitt was said to have met with the F1 CEO, as well as several team bosses, while getting to know the inner workings of the sport.