Meghan Trainor explained how she went about getting Kris Jenner to be a part of her “Mother” music video as she chatted to ET Canada’s Keshia Chanté.

Trainor insisted “it was a dream” working with the momager on her latest music vid, telling us: “I was like laughing because we had ‘Made You Look’ and everyone was panicking like, ‘How are we going to follow this?’ And I was like, ‘We probably can’t.’

“And then I wrote the song ‘Mother’ and was like, ‘Okay, now for a video. How are we going to beat that one?’ And that one was so stressful and expensive and miserable and turned out great,” Trainor added.

The hitmaker went on, “But I [didn’t] want to just go out there and do a full dance choreo again, same thing. I jokingly was like, ‘What if we had the mother of all mothers in it?’ I also knew I was pregnant, I was like, ‘I’m gonna be exhausted.’ And we were like, ‘Well, who’s the mother?’

“I was like, ‘Kris Jenner is the mother!’ We all like giggled and knew it was a long shot… but we have an industry connection, a family connection.

“I held my breath for two weeks [after asking] and the day before my birthday, we got the yes. I was on FaceTime with my manager sobbing. I was like, ‘This is the best birthday of my life.’ I couldn’t believe it. Then we met her the day before, got together, I was like, ‘Oh, you don’t know these lyrics and it’s tomorrow!'” Trainor added, saying how Jenner just asked for a prompter.

Trainor gushed, “She was a star.”

Trainor’s new book Dear Future Mama: A TMI Guide to Pregnancy, Birth, and Motherhood from Your Bestie is out April 25.