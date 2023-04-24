Taylor Swift rallied up her girl gang for a night out on the town in New York City last Thursday.

The “Karma” singer was accompanied by her girlfriends Gigi Hadid, Blake Lively, and Alana, Danielle and Este Haim.

Swift, 33, was photographed strutting through the streets of NYC with her stylish squad of friends in a black Simkhai minidress with chain detailing, black loafers and a dark mauve purse in hand. The rest of the glamorous group was clad in layered spring fits.

READ MORE: Taylor Swift Fans Attack Emma Laird Over Instagram Photo Of Joe Alwyn

(L-R): Haim Sisters, Blake Lively, Taylor Swift, Gigi Hadid — Photo: Backgrid

Following her split from actor Joe Alwyn, the pop music sensation has been photographed out and about in NYC several times in the last few weeks.

There must have been a lot to talk about regarding the headline-making breakup during Swift’s celebrity outings, as Hadid and the Haim sisters reportedly clicked the ‘unfollow’ button on Alwyn’s Instagram recently, per Daily Mail.

READ MORE: Taylor Swift Enjoys Post-Breakup Night Out With Ryan Reynolds And Blake Lively

Swift was previously seen in the Big Apple grabbing dinner with Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, with Reynolds also making a move to unfollow Alwyn, 32, on Instagram.

ET exclusively broke the news of the ex-couple’s breakup on April 8, with sources confirming that the pair had been split a few weeks prior. The ex-lovers reportedly called it quits due to “differences in their personalities.”

Swift is currently headlining her sold-out stadium tour, “The Eras Tour”, with a show scheduled for Houston, Texas, on Friday.