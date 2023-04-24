Yara Shahidi wouldn’t have minded being a resident of Neverland.

The “Grown-ish” actress stars in Disney’s upcoming “Peter Pan & Wendy” live-action adaptation as the iconic fairy Tinkerbell, a role she can relate to in some ways.

When asked whether she was in a hurry to grow up as a kid or to stay younger forever like the residents of Neverland, Shahidi said she was a firm believer in team never grow up.

“I think I was definitely a stay a kid forever camp. Like, I didn’t get my license until right before I turned 21 because I just had I was like, Where am I going? There’s nowhere to go,” she recalled to ET Canada’s Carlos Bustamante. “I’m happy where I am.”

For the 22-year-old, looking into the future only gave her anxiety about any potential newfound responsibilities.

“I had such a childhood full of adventure and I think there were definitely moments of seeming anxiety, thinking that I had to live up to certain things of what it meant to be an adult.” she explained. “And so now being 23, so much of being 23 for me has been figuring out the fact that I get to define what this era of adulthood looks like for me.”

For the actress, part of her definition involved retaining a little bit of that childhood sense of wonder.

“The things that I loved about being a kid don’t have to magically disappear because I’m older.” she revealed. “And so now it’s been great. But yeah, I was in the never grow up camp.”

While Shahidi could relate to her character in that sense, she also found it difficult to adapt to a role that required no talking from her, especially after her chatty character in “Grown-ish”.

“In “Grown-ish”, I mean, my character won’t ever be quiet. She has so much to say, and I love her dearly. I love Zoey Johnson. But, you know, I not only speak to camera, I have monologues,” she said. “I’m doing voice over everything about my characters, about how much she has to say and how she’s communicating her point of view.”

The actress eventually started relying on facial expressions to help with her communication, but found it still relied on speech to a degree.

“So to go from that to playing a character that it has super limited ways of communicating with people was really fun to try and hack because one, I forget how many of how much of my facial expressions still rely on me being able to communicate what I’m saying versus what does it look like If you know that no one around you is going to be able to understand you?” she added.

“Peter Pan & Wendy” will stream exclusively on Disney+ on April 28.