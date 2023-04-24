Don Lemon revealed he’s been fired by CNN after 17 years.

The “CNN This Morning” anchor took to Twitter on Monday to share the news, admitting he was left “stunned” after being told by his agent and not anybody from the network.

Lemon wrote, “I was informed this morning by my agent I have been terminated by CNN. I am stunned.

“After 17 years at CNN I would have thought that someone in management would have had the decency to tell me directly.

“At no time was I ever given any indication that I would not be able to continue to do the work I have loved at the network. It is clear that there are some larger issues at play.”

He concluded, “With that said, I want to thank my colleagues and the many teams I have worked with for an incredible run.

“They are the most talented journalists in the business, and I wish them all the best.”

The news comes after Lemon apologized for making some comments about South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley not being in her “prime” earlier this year.

He said at the time when discussing whether politicans over the age of 75 should be made to take mental competency tests, “Nikki Haley isn’t in her prime, sorry. A woman is considered to be in her prime in her 20s, 30s and maybe her 40s.”

Lemon has since apologized on multiple occasions and agreed to undergo training.