60,000 country fans were left disappointed.

On Sunday night, Morgan Wallen was set to take the stage at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss., but his concert was cancelled just minutes before start time.

With thousands of fans waiting for the country star to get on stage, and after opening acts Hardy and Ernest had already performed, the announcement was made.

“Ladies & gentlemen, unfortunately Morgan has lost his voice and is unable to perform tonight – therefore tonight’s show has been cancelled,” read an onscreen message, shared by users on Twitter.

 

Fans complained about the long wait before the last-minute announcement, with many directly calling Wallen out for not cancelling earlier.

One fan also posted a video to TikTok in which a security guard at the venue claimed that Wallen had not lost his voice, but was actually too drunk to take the stage.

Wallen’s haters also took to social media to poke fun at the incident.