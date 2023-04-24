60,000 country fans were left disappointed.

On Sunday night, Morgan Wallen was set to take the stage at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss., but his concert was cancelled just minutes before start time.

With thousands of fans waiting for the country star to get on stage, and after opening acts Hardy and Ernest had already performed, the announcement was made.

“Ladies & gentlemen, unfortunately Morgan has lost his voice and is unable to perform tonight – therefore tonight’s show has been cancelled,” read an onscreen message, shared by users on Twitter.

Completely disappointed in @MorganWallen!! Been sitting in this stadium for 3 hrs and he just announced the show is canceled!!! COMPLETE BULLSHIT!!! pic.twitter.com/g095cub04z — Megan Lynn (@SouthernMama333) April 24, 2023

Fans complained about the long wait before the last-minute announcement, with many directly calling Wallen out for not cancelling earlier.

Morgan Wallen should have said earlier that he wasn’t going to sing! #MorganWallen pic.twitter.com/xmjHY0dqhj — Kelley Brown (@Augal92) April 24, 2023

Morgan Wallen is now officially cancelled pic.twitter.com/1SaxCcWs1R — EJ (@Ejmiller25) April 24, 2023

My son and his girlfriend went to the @MorganWallen concert tonight in Oxford, MS. Son told me 6 minutes before the concert was supposed to start they put this on the screen. Now it’s getting out that he got puss drunk and passed out backstage. This kid ever going to grow up? pic.twitter.com/DCGxSUlJPW — Jim Barrett (@JimmyBIndyC) April 24, 2023

One fan also posted a video to TikTok in which a security guard at the venue claimed that Wallen had not lost his voice, but was actually too drunk to take the stage.

There is a video of security guards at the #MorganWallen concert claiming that @morganwallen was to drunk to perform. It wasn’t because of his voice! #CountryMusic @TasteOfCountry @countrydailywwo pic.twitter.com/mW6akgk1ra — Rockstar Entertainment Group (@Rockstar_Enter) April 24, 2023

Wallen’s haters also took to social media to poke fun at the incident.

How I sleep knowing I’m a Taylor Swift fan and not a Morgan Wallen fan pic.twitter.com/T3VoabTi9H — claire (@truthor_claire1) April 24, 2023

Morgan Wallen not being able to sing seems like a ridiculous excuse to cancel his show considering that never stopped him before — Dena (@DenaO84) April 24, 2023