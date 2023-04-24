Grimes is embracing the ingenuity of AI in the music industry.

After the viral success of the deepfake track “Heart on My Sleeve”, which utilized the AI-generated voices of Drake and The Weeknd, Grimes is opening the floodgates for any fans to create AI music with her voice.

Despite the online popularity of the Drake and Weeknd artificial collaboration, Universal Music Group (UMG) pulled the track off every streaming platform. UMG declared the whole ordeal an attempt at frauding musicians.

However, the Canadian-born alt-pop princess has many different feelings about the growing AI market in the music industry, especially considering she’s not tied to a record label.

The “Genesis” singer tweeted on Sunday night: “I’ll split 50% royalties on any successful AI generated song that uses my voice. Same deal as I would with any artist i collab with. Feel free to use my voice without penalty. I have no label and no legal bindings.”

“Im just curious what even happens and interested in being a Guinea pig,” continued writing the popstar, stating that she wants an end to copyright.

Grimes has long championed AI in the music industry, collaborating with algorithmic mood music startup Endel to create an AI-generated lullaby for her first child, X Æ A-12, with Tesla and Space X founder Elon Musk.