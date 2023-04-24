Click to share this via email

Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton have officially tied the golden knot.

“The White Lotus” actor and the celebrity hairstylist said ‘I do’ over the weekend, as reported by TMZ.

According to Clark County Clerk records, the two lovebirds obtained their marriage licenses on Saturday.

The newlyweds made it official in Sin City at a secret wedding ceremony in Little White Chapel in Las Vegas, per Page Six, who first broke the news of the couple’s new marital status.

Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton — Photo: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

The intimate gathering only understandably featured their closest friends, including reality TV icon and beauty empire mogul Kim Kardashian.

Gage, 27 and Appleton, 39, reportedly got engaged earlier this month, just weeks after officially announcing their relationship on “The Drew Barrymore Show” to the public. Their relationship first went public during an exotic vacation in Punta Mina, Mexico, back in February.

There’s no exact date when the couple began seeing each other, but love has been firmly in the air for a while.

Appleton also topped off the weekend by winning the coveted Hair Artist of the Year award on Sunday night at the Daily Front Row Fashion Awards in Los Angeles.