Ever Anderson is happy to take tips from her parents.

In an interview with ET Canada, the “Peter Pan and Wendy” star talked about getting advice on acting from her mom, Milla Jovovich, and dad, director Paul W.S. Anderson.

READ MORE: See Yara Shahidi’s Tinker Bell And Jude Law’s Captain Hook In First ‘Peter Pan & Wendy’ Trailer

“It was incredible,” the 15-year-old said of her parents getting to see her in the film. “My parents gave me some amazing advice going into this.”

“Me and my mom did line readings for the audition.” Ever said. “For the movie, it was more, we’d get onto set, all of us, and then wing it and have a lot of fun.”

She added. “I didn’t really do any line reading with anyone when we were filming, but definitely for the audition I worked with my mom on it.”

READ MORE: ‘Peter Pan & Wendy’ Star Yara Shahidi On Adulting: ‘There Were Moments Of Seeming Anxiety’

Before getting to play Wendy Darling in the upcoming live-action Disney film, Ever appeared as a young Natasha Romanoff in 2021’s “Black Panther”, and played the younger version of her mom in 2016’s “Resident Evil: The Final Chapter”.

Talking about getting to star in a “Peter Pan” film, with the theme of kids never wanting to grow up, Ever admitted of herself, “I didn’t want to grow up at all. I loved being able to have a carefree life where I got to eat off the kids menu and nobody gave me any funny looks. And I was definitely in no rush to grow up when I was younger.”