Meghan Trainor and her husband Daryl Sabara made love three times a day to get pregnant with their second child.

Trainor chatted to ET Canada’s Keshia Chanté about some comments she made in her new book Dear Future Mama: A TMI Guide to Pregnancy, Birth, and Motherhood from Your Bestie, insisting the pair had extra time to be intimate because it was during the pandemic.

Trainor said, “It was the time,” adding: “[It was like] ‘Is the world going to ever open up again? What shall we do? Are you bored?’

“It wasn’t like romantic and fun, I was like, ‘It’s now!’ That’s where I was trying to help everyone else out, and be like you don’t have to make it a job, you know?”

READ MORE: Meghan Trainor Says She Was ‘Sobbing’ When Kris Jenner Agreed To Do ‘Mother’ Music Video: ‘It Was A Dream’

The “All About That Bass” singer went on, “Then I learned about the science of how you ovulate, and it’s like one magic moment. So when you miss it that month, you’re like, ‘What’s wrong? Why can’t I get pregnant?’ You just miss that window of ovulation, so then I learnt and bought ovulation sticks, you could pee on those every day.”

Elsewhere in the chat, Chanté mentioned that Trainor thought she was having a girl when she was pregnant with her baby boy, Riley, now 2.

She said of what she thinks she’s having now, “Immediately I thought it was twin girls.”

READ MORE: Meghan Trainor Gets Candid About Developing A Healthy Body Image After Giving Birth To Son, Says Had To ‘Rewire My Brain’

Trainor came to that conclusion by using a very popular method in 2023: Google.

She told us, “I thought I was a month behind. So when I took my blood my numbers were huge because I was farther along and I kept Googling, ‘What does it mean if my numbers are so high?’ And they’re like, ‘Twins, for sure.’

“Then I had no pregnancy symptoms on the first kid at all,” adding that this time she was “freezing, nauseous, felt like I had the flu every day.”

Trainor continued, “And I was like, ‘She’s ripping me apart, it must be a girl, it must be twins, that’s what’s going on.'”

Trainor revealed back in January that she and Sabara were expecting their second baby, sharing a photo of herself posing with images from her ultrasound.

Trainor’s new book Dear Future Mama: A TMI Guide to Pregnancy, Birth, and Motherhood from Your Bestie is out April 25.