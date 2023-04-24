Priya Kansara has her eyes set on her next action film co-star.

The “Polite Society” star plays the Ria Khan in the action film, a protective sister who shows off plenty of her martial arts while she tries to save her sister from her impending nuptials.

While teasing the intense action in the film, Kansara also shared some actors she would love to kick butt alongside in future projects.

“Oh, my gosh. Michelle Yeoh. I love her. I would love to work with her. She is the O.G.,” she gushed over the “Everything Everywhere All At Once” star when asked about her top 3 action stars. “And I feel like you also can’t do action without being like Keanu Reeves and like Tom Cruise because you just can’t. It’s not allowed.”

It looks like this might not be the last time audiences see the actress performing stunts, as she found a real love for the industry while working on this project.

“I learned so much about the stunt industry through doing this role as well and being able to work so closely with our stunt team. It was such a privilege to work with them and to really like understand that,” she explained, adding that they were encouraged to do as many stunts as they were comfortable with.

“So to be able to have being like challenged in a physical way and then to have also been able to learn about the intricacies of stunt work and how that all happens, I just have such a new found appreciation for them.”

Aside from the action, however, Kansara hoped that audiences would be able to take away the film’s message of inspiration.

“I think there’s something for everyone in this film, and I think the characters are so inspiring. Ria’s sense of self-belief is so inspiring,” she added. “I hope people can take from that. But mostly I think we just want everyone to have a fun time, like it’s a crazy ride and you’re just going to love and have the best 2 hours ever.”

“Polite Society” hits theatres on April 28.