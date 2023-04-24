Yara Shahidi has told ET Canada what went into playing Tinker Bell in the new “Peter Pan & Wendy” movie and how she managed to add to the magic of the film.

Shahidi — who stars alongside Alexander Molony’s Peter Pan and Ever Anderson’s Wendy in the flick — told Carlos Bustamante of whether she was on harnesses and ropes flying around a studio or if a lot of it was computer generated: “Well, a lot of the magic happened in Vancouver where I was not. So they had built these incredibly epic and immersive sets in Canada, and then they did quite a bit of travelling for it.”

She went on, “But for me, I was shooting in Los Angeles and I was concerned… motion capture is how they did the technology for Tinker Bell. And basically what that is, is I go in and I give my performance, but then because they have to shrink me and make me fly and all these things, they have to recreate the whole thing digitally based on my performance.

“And so it was quite funny because when I first signed on to the project, there was a world where I was supposed to be on wires and on a blue screen and taking Cirque du Soleil classes and such. But when it when it got down to it, so much of it was about the facial performance and then the [kind of] upper body performance.

“So I’d have to sit actually very still and just respond with my face. And then I’d go to like a different part of the set and just kind of do the body movement and motion part to think about like, how would Tinker Bell land, how would Tinker Bell fight, how would Tinker Bell try and find a shadow?” Shahidi continued.

Shahidi admitted a lot of the prep happened at home in her room.

She recalled, “It was a lot of thumping around in my room, if I’m being honest… I’m sure my brothers thought ‘what is happening in there?’ Just because before any sort of Tinker Bell filming day, it was a lot of just kind of trying to get into the zone of what her movements are.

“You know, there still has to be kind of an element of levity to her because she’s always flying. And so that was really interesting because that even came down to posture and saying like, well, ‘Tinker Bell would never just kind of be sitting like this, even if that feels more comfortable because she’s half up in the air every time she does something.’

“So, yeah, it was a lot of fine tuning it and finding it with our director, David [Lowery], who is just so wonderful. And we had a lot of fun playing and finding what made Tinker Bell feel special.”

“Peter Pan & Wendy” launches on Disney+ on April 28.