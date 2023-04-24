Figuring out her identity has always been a struggle for Keke Palmer.

On Saturday night, the “Nope” star received the Vanguard Award from the Los Angeles LGBT Center, and she opened up about her own issues with sexuality and gender.

“I’m so grateful to be here today to be embraced by a community that I’ve always felt accepted by and a part of,” she said, according to Variety. “I’ve always been my own person. Sexuality and identity for me has always been confusion. You know, it’s, ‘I never felt straight enough. I never felt gay enough. And I never felt woman enough. I never felt man enough.’ You know, I always felt like I was a little bit of everything.”

Palmer continued, “So often, I lead with masculinity. And as a woman, I’ve always been met with so much disdain, you know what I mean? I think so much of that came from who I thought I had to be to get respect, admiration and love. And I’ve always really wanted to be like my father…to want to be taken seriously and not diminish because I was a woman. You know, that’s always been a source of — I guess you would say — pain and resentment.”

The 29-year-old actress went on to talk about the ways she’s questioned herself and the world around her.

“Why did my gender have to define the power I have in the world? And why does my gender get to decide my sexuality?” Palmer said. “You know, since I was younger, I always questioned the boxes I was forced to be in and it starts with who you’re supposed to be as a child. You’re supposed to be as a black person or whatever the background you are from… Then those walls just try to cave you in from every damn angle, who you are as a creative, who you are as a friend.”

Finally, she added, “I’m truly so grateful to be seen in this room because I know I’m surrounded by people who know without a doubt what it’s like to decide to be who you are in a world that tells you to be everything but yourself.”

Also honoured at the event were Pamela Anderson and the late actor Leslie Jordan. Other guests included Mayim Bialik, Orville Peck, Adam Lambert and more.