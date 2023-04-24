Nicolas Cage recounts overcoming a “dark” period in his life.

The 59-year-old actor was once “over-invested in real estate” which led to him being $6 million in debt.

“The real estate market crashed, and I couldn’t get out in time,” Cage recalled on CBS’s “60 Minutes” Sunday. “I paid them all back, but it was about $6 million. I never filed for bankruptcy.”

The “National Treasure” star worked back to back in order to overcome his financial struggles.

“It was [a] dark [period],” he admitted, adding that booking multiple roles “no doubt” helped him pay back what he owed.

“Work was always my guardian angel. It may not have been blue chip, but it was still work,” he told journalist Sharyn Alfonsi.

The Oscar winner then defended the direct-to-video movies he starred in during that time, as they were often ridiculed.

“Even if the movie ultimately is crummy, they know I’m not phoning it in, that I care every time.”

Last year, Cage made similar remarks in his GQ cover story, telling the publication that he “still had to find something” in the four movies he was doing per year to be able to give it his all.

While he admitted that “they didn’t [all] work,” he “never phoned it in.”

“So if there was a misconception, it was that. That I was just doing it and not caring. I was caring.”