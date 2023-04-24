Canadians are no fans of King Charles.

On May 6, the British monarch will have his coronation, but according to a new poll, the majority of Canadians do not want him recognized as King of Canada.

According to the CBC, the poll, conducted by the Angus Reid Institute, found 60 per cent of respondents opposed Charles as King of Canada.

Only 28 per cent said that they held a favourable view of Charles, with 48 per cent saying they do not hold a favourable view of the king.

Meanwhile, Charles’ wife, the Queen Consort Camilla, has even more dismal poll numbers among Canadians.

60 per cent said she should not be referred to as Queen, with only 19 per cent believing she should even have the title of Queen Consort.

Support for the monarchy is generally low, with 52 per cent of those polled saying they don’t want Canada to continue as a constitutional monarchy at all, and 88 per cent saying they would be okay with the country breaking ties with the monarchy.

Per Canada’s constitution, King Charles has already been recognized as Canada’s Head of State, taking up the title after the passing of Queen Elizabeth last year.