Glenn Howerton doesn’t have the fondest memory of Toronto.

The actor touched down in the Canadian city last week for the premiere of his new film “BlackBerry”, in which he recalled his experience staying in the city as the film shot in Hamilton, Ontario, with some scenes in the Waterloo region.

“I guess you could say that Toronto kind of traumatized me,” Howerton told ET Canada’s Brittnee Blair, referring to one of the main experiences he had with the city- “getting [his] head shaved” for his role in the upcoming biopic about “the meteoric rise and catastrophic demise of the world’s first smartphone,” as per IMDb.

Nonetheless, the 47-year-old revealed that he ended up really liking his bald head, noting that he “got used to it very quickly.”

“There was something about it,” he said. “Yeah, I loved it. I really liked.”

Howerton added that his wife, actress Jill Latiano, 42, was also “down with [the shaved head].”

“She was cool with it,” he shared.

Although Howerton was in Toronto for quite some time, he didn’t actually spend that much time in the city since he was mainly studying his lines. At some point, he said he would like to experience “more time exploring Toronto.”

Hopefully Howerton’s next time in the city is a lot less traumatizing.

“BlackBerry”, which also stars Jay Baruchel and Cary Elwes, hits theatres on May 12.