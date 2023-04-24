Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

an Oscar statue is pictured at the press preview for the 91st Academy Awards Governors Ball in Los Angeles

The 96th Academy Awards schedule is finally here.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and ABC has revealed the 2023 show will take place on March 10, 2024.

Along with the show’s air date, the planned schedule, including voting deadlines for Academy members and qualification dates for films was also released.

Films hoping to qualify for the first round of voting will have to get in their submissions by Nov. 15, with the shortlist being revealed in December.

READ MORE: Chris Rock Jokes Paul Pelosi Is ‘The Only Guy Knows How I Felt’ After Getting Slapped At The Oscars

Final nominations will be revealed on Jan. 23 2024.

The annual Oscar Nominees Luncheon which sees stars from the qualifying films rubbing elbows at the star-studded event will take place on Feb. 12, 2024.

READ MORE: Lady Gaga Rehearses ‘Top Gun: Maverick Song’ Song ‘Hold My Hand’ In Full Glam Before That Stripped-Down, Emotional Oscars Performance

All the key dates for the show are as follows:

General entry categories submission deadline

Governors Awards

Preliminary voting begins 9 a.m. PT

Preliminary voting ends 5 p.m. PT

Oscar Shortlists Announcement

Eligibility period ends

Nominations voting begins 9 a.m. PT

Nominations voting ends 5 p.m. PT

Oscar Nominations Announcement

Oscar Nominees Luncheon

Finals voting begins 9 a.m. PT

Scientific and Technical Awards

Finals voting ends 5 p.m. PT

96th Oscars Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023

Thursday, December 14, 2023

Monday, December 18, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023

Thursday, January 11, 2024

Tuesday, January 16, 2024

Tuesday, January 23, 2024

Monday, February 12, 2024

Thursday, February 22, 2024

Friday, February 23, 2024

Tuesday, February 27, 2024

Sunday, March 10, 2024

All dates are subject to change.

The 2023 show saw an estimated 18.7 million viewers tune in, a 12% rise from last year’s historically low turnout for the awards show.

While the number was still low for the show’s history, which prior to 2018 never saw fewer than 30 million viewers, the Academy was optimistic about the results.