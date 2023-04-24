“House of The Dragon” is adding new cast members for season 2.

Deadline reports that four new cast members will be joining the HBO series.

Gayle Rankin is set to play Alys Rivers, healer and resident of Harrenhal who is a witch in the Fire & Blood novel by George R.R. Martin. She has mystical visions and becomes a power player with the Targaryen’s Green faction. Her previous credits include “Glow”, “Perry Mason” and “The Greatest Showman.”

Ser Simon Strong will be played by Simon Russell Beale, who previously won the Tony for Best Actor in a Play in The Lehman Trilogy as well as two Bafta Awards and three Olivier Awards.

Freddie Fox joins the cast as Ser Gwayne Hightower, the son of Otto Hightower and Queen Client’s brother. Abubakar Salim will play Alyn of Hull, a sailor in the Velaryon fleet.

Season 2 of ‘House of the Dragon” is expected to be eight episodes long, in comparison to the 10 episodes of season 1.