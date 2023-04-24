Arnold Schwarzenegger is making his return to the big screen in a new action pic.

After a four-year hiatus, the legendary movie star, 75, is set to star in the action-thriller “Breakout”, marking his movie comeback.

Schwarzenegger will take on the lead role of Terry Reynolds in the Scott Waugh (“The Expendables 4”) picture.

“When his stepson is framed and sentenced to 25 years in a foreign country, Reynolds makes a daring jailbreak to save him and must overcome an overzealous prison warden in a race against time to avoid capture and flee the country,” as per Deadline‘s report of the synopsis.

The “big-budget project” is Schwarzenegger’s first feature since 2019′s “Terminator: Dark Fate”. Up next, the actor will star in the Netflix series “Fubar”, premiering next month, while “Kung Fury 2”, shot in 2019, remains in post-production. Plus, the long-awaited sequel “Triplets” to 1988’s “Twins”, which Schwarzenegger starred in alongside Danny DeVito, remains in the works as the project was delayed last year following the death of director Ivan Reitman.

Shooting for “Breakout” is expected to begin this year in Eastern Europe.

The screenplay was written by Richard D’Ovidio, based on a story he co-created with Nicole D’Ovidio. Elsewhere, Richard is penning the script for the Apple original series “The Last Frontier”, which he also co-created, and previously wrote the screenplay for the 2013 thriller “The Call” starring Halle Berry.

“We are proud to be on board to make Scott’s vision come alive with the legendary Arnold Schwarzenegger in the lead,” said financier and sales firm Anton’s Sebastien Raybaud, whom is producing the film.

Jeff Elliott from Off the Pier Productions, who is also producing, added that “Breakout” will be “a very fun ride for audiences all over the world,” calling Schwarzenegger “arguably the greatest action star in the history of film.”