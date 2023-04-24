Following last month’s theatrical release of “Scream VI”, the fan-favourite horror will be available to stream and own on digital.

Beginning April 25, fans of the popular “Scream” franchise will be able to watch the latest instalment, which hit theatres on March 10, on Paramount+ and can purchase the spine-chilling thrill ride on digital in the U.S. and Canada.

Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega in “Scream VI.” — Image credit: Paramount Pictures

Here’s the official synopsis for “Scream VI”:

The four survivors- Melissa Barrera (Sam Carpenter), Jenna Ortega (Tara Carpenter), Jasmin Savoy Brown (Mindy Meeks-Martin) and Mason Gooding (Chad Meeks-Martin)- from the most recent Woodsboro Ghostface killings have moved to New York City for a fresh start. Just as they begin to feel a sense of normalcy, they receive that infamous call. Ghostface is more brutal and relentless than ever and will stop at nothing to hunt them down.

“Scream VI”‘s availability in additional international Paramount+ markets will be announced at a later date.