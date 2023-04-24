Click to share this via email

Sofia Richie is enjoying her post-wedding bliss.

The model tied the knot with her British record executive fiancé, Elliot Grainge, in a lavish wedding in France on Saturday.

After the star-studded event, Richie is enjoying some R&R with her new husband south of France.

She shared photos from their brunch on Instagram, reposting her friend Andrew Beyer’s photo to her Stories with the caption, “Aftermath: bride eating crepes. As she should be. Thanks for an unforgettable week!”

The newlywed was pictured wearing a lovely red polka-dotted dress while digging into some strawberry crepes.

Her large, sparkling, wedding ring could be seen prominently displayed on her left hand.

The dressed-down look comes after her lavish wedding look which was “a unique bridal silhouette with a criss-cross neckline inspired by a look from Chanel’s fall 2023 collection.”