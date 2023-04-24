Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Chase Fann and Madeline Merlo on their wedding day.

Canadian country singer, Madeline Merlo, is a wifey!

The award-winning singer-songwriter from Vancouver, Canada married the man of her dreams, Nashville attorney Chase Fann, over the weekend at Long Hollow Gardens, a local plant nursery in Gallatin, Tennessee, just outside of Nashville.

The naturesque wedding ceremony saw Merlo walk down the gravel aisle in a Madison James designed dress with a hand embroidered veil to Tyler Childers’ “Lady May”. The couple exchanged vows with custom rings by Bespoke X BTM.

READ MORE: Canadian Madeline Merlo Wins ‘Songland’ Premiere With ‘Champagne Night’

Madeline Merlo poses in her wedding dress. — Photo: Courtesy of Brooke Couch

Madeline Merlo and Chase Fann pictured during their wedding ceremony. — Photo: Courtesy of Brooke Couch

Inside the reception, Merlo, 29, and Fann, 30, were surrounded by 200 of their closest friends and family who signed personalized records for their record player, which served as the guest book.

Paying homage to Merlo’s Canadian roots, the garden-themed whimsical wedding was sprinkled with lots of touches from home, including a bar stocked with Canadian beer. Meanwhile, the menu featured southern comfort food to honour Chase’s Nashville roots. Amongst the floral affair, some sports stuff was also incorporated for Chase.

Madeline Merlo and Chase Fann’s wedding decor. — Photo: Courtesy of Brooke Couch

Chase Fann and Madeline Merlo on their wedding day. — Photo: Courtesy of Brooke Couch

Elsewhere, Merlo’s bass player’s band played the reception, adding another special touch.

The celebration continued with an after party at Tin Roof, a live music bar where the couple originally met. Here, the “Champagne Night” singer changed into a mini white dress featuring bedazzled straps. In true country pop fashion, Merlo, who’s been selected as one of Amazon Music’s “Artist To Watch for 2023”- the only country voice on this year’s list- paired the dress with sparkly rhinestone cowboy boots.

READ MORE: Sofia Richie Marries Elliot Grainge In France: See The Wedding Dress!

Chase Fann and Madeline Merlo at their wedding after party. — Photo: Courtesy of Brooke Couch

Merlo and Fann, who tied the knot on April 22, got engaged last April, two years after they met in 2020.