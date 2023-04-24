“The Super Mario Bros Movie” continues to relish in its success.

Over the weekend, the Illumination/Universal/Nintendo animated adventure film stayed on course with its third weekend estimate, now counting a third weekend of $59.9 million, per Deadline. Based on Nintendo’s Mario video game franchise, the adaptation is now the highest third weekend ever for an animated film, plus the greatest third weekend ever for a Universal picture. The entertainment corp’s last big hit was 2015’s “Jurassic World” with $54.4M.

READ MORE: ‘Renfield’ And ‘Pope’s Exorcist’ Fail To Topple ‘Super Mario Bros. Movie’ At Box Office

Meanwhile, the best third weekend for an Illumination animated film was the studio’s “The Grinch” in 2018 at $30.3M.

The good news comes upon the first day of CinemaCon, which kicked off on Monday at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. The global event, which is “the largest and most important gathering for the worldwide motion picture theatre industry,” per CinemaCon’s website, will conclude on Thursday April 27.

Furthermore, on Sunday, “Super Mario Bros” performed better than expected with $19.65M, despite a 25% decrease from its $26M Saturday. The film’s running total in the U.S. and Canada is $436M.

READ MORE: ‘The Flash’ To Debut At CinemaCon In April

The Nintendo film passed the $400 million mark on Saturday, its 18th day, making it the second-fasted animated movie to hit that point following Pixar/Disney’s “The Incredibles 2”, which crossed the mark on its 15th day.

Prior to the release of the Mushroom Kingdom-set film, the previous best performing third weekend ever for an animated film was “The Incredibles 2”, which earned $46.4M during the weekend of June 29-July 1, 2018.

READ MORE: ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ Officially The Biggest Video Game Adaptation Ever After 2nd Weekend Box Office Hits $678M

Despite “Super Mario Bros” beating “Jurassic World” in its third weekend, the flick falls behind the latter in regards to Universal’s highest-grossing titles of all time.

“Super Mario Bros”‘ domestic box office is at $434.3M, behind 1982’s “E.T. The Extraterrestrial” ($437.1M) and “Jurassic World” ($653.4M).