Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Memphis Grizzlies at Crypto.com Arena on April 24, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle headed out on a basketball date night on Monday.

The pair were seen watching the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Memphis Grizzlies 117-111 at the Crypto.com Arena, with them even being shown on the jumbotron.

Meghan turned to Harry to grin and wave after noticing they were on the big screen, as he smiled awkwardly.

Meghan, who was wearing a hot pink ensemble, looked like she was enjoying every minute, as she was snapped throwing her arms in the air and cheering, as Harry beamed and clapped beside her.

Kim Kardashian, Corey Gamble, Kris Jenner, Saint West and Adam Sandler were also in attendance at Monday’s playoff game.

Harry and Meghan’s outing comes ahead of King Charles’ upcoming coronation on May 6.

It’s been confirmed that the Duke of Sussex will be in London, U.K. for his father’s big day, but Meghan will be staying at home in California with their kids Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1.

The coronation falls on Archie’s fourth birthday, so Meghan will be busy celebrating that over the coronation weekend, no doubt.

Harry’s relationship with the royals has been rocky to say the least over the past few years, since he and Meghan stepped back as senior members of the family in March 2020.

A palace insider recently told People of their rift, “Things are strained.”

There’s reportedly been no communication between Harry and his brother William ahead of the coronation.

“I don’t think the coronation and a big conversation can be conflated,” an insider told the magazine.

Charles and William have remained quiet about the release of Harry’s tell-all book Spare, as well as his and Meghan’s Netflix documentary, since they were both released earlier this year.