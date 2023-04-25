Click to share this via email

The Bad Boys are back.

On Monday night, Will Smith and Martin Lawrence helped to kick off 2023 CinemaCon by teasing the upcoming sequel “Bad Boys 4.

The pair appeared via video message to the audience at the annual convention for film exhibitors in Las Vegas.

“We’re hype, we’re excited,” Smith said, before apologizing for not being at the convention in person.

“We’re not sorry we couldn’t be there,” Lawrence quickly disagreed, pointing out that they are four weeks into production on the highly anticipated film.

“We’re glad we’re not there because we here and they’re paying us to be here,” Smith jokingly corrected himself.

Smith and Lawrence announced “Bad Boys 4” earlier this year in a post on Instagram in which they joked about making a bad call when they named the third film in the series “Bad Boys for Life”.

The sequel re-teams the duo up with “Bad Boys for Life” directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, who also directed the shelved “Batgirl” film.

Also starring in the sequel are Paola Núnez, Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig and “Euphoria’s” Eric Dane.