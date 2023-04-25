Denzel Washington is all in on the movie theatre business.

On Monday, the Oscar-winning actor made an appearance at 2023 CinemaCon, where he accepted a lifetime achievement award and previewed “The Equalizer 3”.

READ MORE: Denzel Washington Confirms ‘The Equalizer 3’ Is In The Works

He also spoke about the importance of cinemas to the movie industry as audiences have declined following the COVID pandemic.

“We would be nothing without you all. What we do means nothing if you’re not there,” he said, according to The Associated Press. “We’re here for you, we’re here because of you and I thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

Washington appeared at the even alongside director Antoine Fuqua and his “Equalizer 3” co-star Dakota Fanning.

Denzel Washington, Dakota Fanning and Antoine Fuqua – Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

READ MORE: Catering Staff On Denzel Washington’s ‘The Equalizer 3’ Set Arrested After Cocaine Bust

The film re-teams Washington and Fanning nearly 20 years after they first starred together in the Tony Scott hit “Man on Fire”.

“I am just so exited to be here and to be a part of this film,” Fanning, according to Entertainment Weekly. “Getting to work with Denzel once is a dream come true and twice is… I don’t even know. [I’m] so blessed to be a part of this, and excited for you to see a sneak peek!”

The pair also gave the CinemaCon audience a sneak preview of the trailer for the film.

“The Equalizer 3” is set to hit theatres on Sept 1.