Sharon Osbourne is done having facelifts.

The 70-year-old had another “full facelift” in October 2021, with her previously saying it made her look “like a f**king Cyclops.”

Sharon has now told The Sun, “That one put me off and it frightens me. I really f**king pushed it with the last facelift and I am now like, no more.

“Time is against me, I cannot have another facelift,” she insisted.

Sharon’s comments come after she told the Sunday Times last year: “I looked like one of those f**king mummies that they wrap… It hurt like hell. You have no idea.”

“I’m telling you, it was horrendous,” she continued. “I’m, like, ‘You’ve got to be f**king joking.’ One eye was different to the other. I looked like a f**king Cyclops. I’m, like, ‘All I need is a hunchback.’”

READ MORE: Sharon Osbourne Says She ‘Passed Out’ For ’20 Minutes’ Before Being Hospitalized As She Opens Up About Recent Health Scare

Elsewhere in her The Sun chat, Sharon spoke about taking care of her other half Ozzy Osbourne, whom she married in 1982.

The Black Sabbath rocker has been dealing with an array of health issues, including a Parkinson’s disease diagnosis and battling Covid this time last year.

READ MORE: Kelly Osbourne Secretly Welcomes First Child With Sid Wilson — Sharon Osbourne Reveals Baby Boy’s Name

She said of Ozzy’s Covid battle, “Ozzy’s Achilles’ heel has always been his lungs, so to get something like Covid that affects your breathing and all of that, it was just torturous.

“It has been very difficult… Ozzy has been plagued medically by different things that have been wrong.

“It is like one thing leads to another then another. For some reason he is tested all the time.

“I think, ‘No more, please God. He has passed all the tests, he has survived — please leave him alone.’”