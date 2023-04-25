AJ McLean is committed to becoming the best version of himself amid separation from his wife Rochelle DeAnna McLean.

The Backstreet Boys singer stopped for a candid conversation with TMZ at LAX on Monday where he shared why he and Rochelle, decided to “temporarily” separate, which broke news last month.

“We’re pushing to be the best version of us that we can and to be the best husband and wife we possibly can for each other,” McLean told the outlet.

While they are both using their time apart to work on themselves, McLean says the separation for him, personally, “is a journey of self exploration.”

“I’ve never really done this journey since I got sober and now is my time,” he said. “I’m a little late, 45-years-old, but you know, better late than never.”

Despite the distance, the Backstreet Boys member, who is currently on the “DNA World Tour” with his bandmates, said he talks to his wife and their two kids- daughters Elliott Jaymes, 10, and Lyric Dean, 6- “everyday,” noting that “that’s never gonna change.”

He added that his marriage goal is to ultimately get “to a better place” with Rochelle.

“I just want us to be happy,” he said of his family.

While McLean has his own therapist, he shared that he and his wife also “do therapy together.”

Additionally, he’s working on his 12-step program, an essential part of him becoming the “best version” of himself.

“I’m staying sober and I’m just focusing on myself,” he said, explaining that the years of drinking and doing drugs was him “not wanting to deal with [his] own demons.”

“I’m dealing with it [now].”