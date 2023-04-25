Morgan Wallen’s last-minute cancelled concert in Mississippi is now a legal matter.

On Monday, an angry fan sued the country music star for cancelling his Sunday show at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, minutes before he was set to hit the stage.

According to court documents obtained by Page Six and TMZ, the federal lawsuit filed by Brandi Burcham accuses Wallen, 29, of breach of contract and negligence.

Burcham pointed out that although the University of Mississippi, which hosted the sold-out concert, promised to reimburse ticketholders, her refund had yet to be “issued” when she filed the complaint.

The plaintiff also notes that the guaranteed full ticket refunds fail to consider concertgoers’ “out-of-pocket expenses they incurred in connection with the concert cancellation, including transportation, lodging, food, merchandise sales, transaction fees and other [fees].”

Additionally, Burcham wants to make the lawsuit a class action “on behalf of herself and all other similarly situated” patrons who attended Wallen’s cancelled show. She’s also demanding a trial by jury.

Sunday’s show marked the fifth date of Wallen’s “One Night at a Time World Tour”. The cancelled concert, due to the “Last Night” singer losing his voice, disappointed approximately 60,000 attendees, many of whom expressed their frustration online.

Following the disappointing announcement, which displayed on screens inside the venue, Wallen took to his Instagram Stories apologizing to fans, noting he “tried everything [he] could” to feel better in time for the show.

On Monday, he shared a follow-up message revealing that he’s been placed on “doctor-ordered vocal rest” and, as a result, had to reschedule three additional tour stops.

“I appreciate and understand everything you do to get to my shows, so it would be unfair of me to put on a show that I know will not be 100%,” he continued. “I’m doing everything I can to speed up the process of getting to that 100% mark.”