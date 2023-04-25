Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney pose for photos as they promote the upcoming film "Anyone But You" at the Sony Pictures Entertainment presentation during CinemaCon, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners, at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on April 24, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney looked cozy on the red carpet on Monday amid the ongoing rumors surrounding a real-life romance between the pair.

Powell has been dating Gigi Paris since 2020, but the internet went crazy recently after fans noticed she’d unfollowed Sweeney. She still follows Powell.

READ MORE: Sydney Sweeney Is The Face Of Frankies Bikinis’ Latest Collection: ‘Your Little Cherry Bomb’

Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney of “Anyone But You” attend the Sony Pictures Entertainment presentation during CinemaCon, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners, at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on April 24, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/WireImage/Getty)

Powell and Sweeney were then pictured smiling at one another while posing for photographers at CinemaCon in Las Vegas while promoting their new rom-com “Anyone But You”.

The stars couldn’t keep their eyes off one another, as Sweeney attended the bash in a pink satin jumpsuit, while Powell donned a khaki outfit.

According to Page Six, Paris travelled to Sydney, Australia — where Powell and Sweeney were filming their new movie — to be with her beau in late March. However, it’s thought she returned to the U.S. less than two weeks later.

It was revealed Sweeney, on the other hand, had got engaged to restaurateur Jonathan Davino in March 2022, but it’s not known what their relationship status is now.

READ MORE: Sydney Sweeney Shares Sultry New Photos Modelling Bikini Brand

The “Euphoria” star previously told Cosmopolitan that she doesn’t “date people in the spotlight.”

She told the mag last February, “I don’t date actors or musicians or anyone in entertainment because I can just be normal Syd that way and it’s easiest. I have a great support system.

“I have people who will battle for me and allow me to be on the pedestal and shine without making me feel like, ‘Oh no, I’m shining too bright and I need to step back.’”