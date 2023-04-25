Bam Margera’s friends are concerned.

The former “Jackass” star has been struggling with addiction for years, and according to TMZ, his friends recently tried and failed to stage an intervention.

Sources have told the outlet that earlier this month, some of his longtime friends organized an intervention for him while he was in San Diego.

Margera had recently been arrested for public intoxication after an outburst at a restaurant in Burbank while his was with estranged wife Nikki and their son Phoenix.

According to the sources, Margera was at first receptive to the intervention, which had his friends telling him how much they love and care about him and his well-being, and expressing their wish for him to reenter rehab.

But apparently things went sour, largely due to his current girlfriend not wanting him to leave for treatment, which would leave her with nowhere to live.

As well, Nikki was called during the intervention and she expressed that she would be willing to let him back into her and their son’s life if he got sober. The sources explained that this caused his girlfriend to get upset and kick everyone out.

Margera has been facing legal troubles recently as well, including an arrest warrant stemming from an alleged altercation with family in Pennsylvania.