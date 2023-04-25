Click to share this via email

Kesha is back with new music.

The “TiK ToK” hitmaker took to social media on Tuesday to confirm she’d be dropping her new album Gag Order on May 19, also sharing what appears to be artwork.

Ahead of the release, she’s set to unveil two new singles — “Fine Line” and “Eat The Acid” — later this week, on April 28.

The upcoming album is Kesha’s fifth and follows High Road, that she released back in 2020.

The only photos on Kesha’s Instagram page are to promote the new album.

The singer has been teasing new music for months now, and fans can’t wait.

