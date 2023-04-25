Netflix has released a brand new teaser trailer for “The Witcher” season 3.

Along with the first look of the new season, which marks Henry Cavill’s last hurrah as the witcher, Geralt of Rivia, Netflix also confirmed the season 3 premiere date. Last October, Liam Hemsworth announced that he would be taking over the reins for the White Wolf’s season 4 adventure.

“This summer, everything changes,” Netflix teased the dramatic trailer on Instagram, which hears Geralt say, “Now, for the first time, I understand real fear” as he wields his sword. “‘The Witcher’ Season 3 premieres June 29.”

“The Witcher” season 3 — Photo: Netflix

The official synopsis for season 3 of the hit fantasy series reads: “As monarchs, mages and beasts of the Continent compete to capture her, Geralt takes Ciri of Cintra [Freya Allen] into hiding, determined to protect his newly-reunited family against those who threaten to destroy it.

“The Witcher” season 3 — Photo: Netflix

“Entrusted with Ciri’s magical training, Yennefer [Anya Chalotra] leads them to the protected fortress of Aretuza, where they hope to uncover more about the girl’s untapped powers; instead, they discover they’ve landed in a battlefield of political corruption, dark magic and treachery. They must fight back, put everything on the line – or risk losing each other forever.”

“The Witcher” season 3 — Photo: Netflix

“The Witcher” season 3 — Photo: Netflix

“The Witcher” season 3 — Photo: Netflix

The third season will also see Joey Batey return as Jaskier, Royce Pierreson as Istredd, Anna Shaffer as Triss and Kim Bodnia as Vesemir.

“The Witcher” season 3 will be released on Netflix in two parts with volume one (episodes 1-5 ) premiering on June 29 and volume two (episodes 6-8) on July 27.