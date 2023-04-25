Kitty back with a new adventure – this time her own – in the new trailer of Netflix’s upcoming series “XO, Kitty”.
Anna Cathcart, who plays the lead role in the spin off Netflix’s successful “To All The Boys”, embarks on a journey to connect to her past (her mother’s heritage) and her future (her boyfriend Dae). She’s off to a jumpy start as she soon realizes Dae (played by Choi Min-Young) is dating Yuri (Gia Kim).
Awkward!!
Her two options are – “Go big or go home.” No guesses what Kitty chooses next.
Kitty takes this curveball like the boss she is and says, “I want my own adventure.”.
Watch Kitty explore her identity and making the most it along the way:
“XO, Kitty” also features Sang Heon Lee (Min Ho), Anthony Keyvan (Q), Peter Thurnwald (Alex) with Yunjin Kim (Jina), Sarayu Blue (Trina), John Corbett (Dan Covey), Michael K Lee (Professor Lee), Jocelyn Shelfo (Madison) and Regan Aliyah (Juliana).
“Xo, Kitty” streams on Netflix starting May 18.