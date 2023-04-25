Click to share this via email

Kitty back with a new adventure – this time her own – in the new trailer of Netflix’s upcoming series “XO, Kitty”.

Anna Cathcart, who plays the lead role in the spin off Netflix’s successful “To All The Boys”, embarks on a journey to connect to her past (her mother’s heritage) and her future (her boyfriend Dae). She’s off to a jumpy start as she soon realizes Dae (played by Choi Min-Young) is dating Yuri (Gia Kim).

Awkward!!

Anna Cathcart as Kitty Song Covey, Gia Kim as Yuri, Choi Min-yeong as Dae. — Image credit: Park Young-Sol/Netflix

Her two options are – “Go big or go home.” No guesses what Kitty chooses next.

Kitty takes this curveball like the boss she is and says, “I want my own adventure.”.

Choi Min-yeong as Dae, Anna Cathcart as Kitty Song Covey. — Image credit: Park Young-Sol/Netflix

Watch Kitty explore her identity and making the most it along the way:

“XO, Kitty” also features Sang Heon Lee (Min Ho), Anthony Keyvan (Q), Peter Thurnwald (Alex) with Yunjin Kim (Jina), Sarayu Blue (Trina), John Corbett (Dan Covey), Michael K Lee (Professor Lee), Jocelyn Shelfo (Madison) and Regan Aliyah (Juliana).

Sunny Oh as Mihee, Gia Kim as Yuri, Han Bi Ryu as Eunice, Jocelyn Shelfo as Madison. — Image credit: Park Young-Sol/Netflix

“Xo, Kitty” streams on Netflix starting May 18.