Melissa McCarthy is on the cover of People’s 2023 Beautiful Issue.

After hearing about the honor, the actress, 52, joked her first thought was “Did my mom and my dad have the two main votes?”

However, she insisted she was “incredibly flattered.”

Melissa McCarthy for “People”. Credit: RUVEN AFANADOR

McCarthy told People, “I thought the younger version of myself or everybody out there who isn’t the youngest or whatever… I felt like it was saying something really lovely to my younger self, to my 20-year-old self.

“And maybe to other people, too.”

Elsewhere in the interview, McCarthy — who married husband Ben Falcone in 2005 — spoke about experimenting with style when she was in high school, including having Mohawks and blue hair.

The “Little Mermaid” actress said, “I was fascinated because when I walked down the street and I looked like that, it was the first time that I’d ever had people kind of make fun of me or say really mean things to me, even adults.

“I just kept thinking, ‘You don’t know me; I didn’t do anything to you.'”

“It was a real big eye-opener that people are just judging left and right,” McCarthy went on. “Luckily, instead of going back into my shell, I think that made me want to seek out people [expressing themselves] more. Because I was like, that’s so much more fun.”

She credited Falcone — whom she shares kids Vivian, 15, and Georgette, 13, with — for helping her to finally feel comfortable in her own skin.

“Because he’s so constantly loving and kind. And funny and the weirdest human I know, to be honest,” McCarthy gushed. “And somewhere in my 30s, I was like ‘I’m okay with who I am.’ And if someone wasn’t thrilled with that, that’s okay too. At some point I was like, ‘They’re not all going to like you.’ You have to learn that the hard way, but it’s a good [lesson].”